Video

10:30 01.03.2023

I stay at home. Women scientists about year of invincibility

2 min read

On Wednesday, March 1, at 11.00, the press centre of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "I stay at home. Women scientists about year of invincibility" and a presentation of a project dedicated to those women who did not leave Ukraine and continue to carry out their professional functions. Participants include President of the Association for Social Development through Law, Applicant of the Department of Constitutional and Administrative Law of the Faculty of Law of NAU, Chair of the women's movement "Women for Change," moderator of the press conference Inna Sylantiva; PhD in Law, professor, Full Member (Academician) of the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine, Honored Worker of Science and Technology of Ukraine, Vice-President of the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine Natalia Kuznyetsova; Deputy Director of the Institute of State and Law of V.M. Koretsky National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, PhD in Law, professor, Academician of the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine Natalia Onyschenko; deputy of Kyiv city council, candidate of legal sciences Hanna Svyrydenko; PhD in Law, Associate Professor, Deputy Chief Scientific Secretary of the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine, Chief Researcher of the Research Institute of Lawmaking and Scientific and Legal Expertise of the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine Maryna Velykanova; representative of local self-government bodies, volunteer, head of Odesa regional organization "Women for Change" Tetiana Motorna and others (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details at: (073) 444 1927.

AD

HOT NEWS

Russian troops bombed field hospital in territory of Azovstal, there are casualties – Azov

Press Conference: POW Russian army pilots

Protection of Children of Ukraine: free online courses for children - from Churymov Lyceum

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

LATEST

Change in attitudes towards Ukraine in the world over the last 12 months

It's impossible to lose peace after winning the war: Ukraine's prospects in 2023

Psychological state of Ukrainian society

Is a Foreign-Made Bus Really Better Than Ukrainian One by Almost $100,000?

Culmination of threat to Ukraine and Europe. Is denouement of war approaching?

Children and war: presentation of study on IDPs needs and Winterization program's result

European Union and East Europe Foundation Present New Project Supporting Public Sector of Ukraine During the War

Legal protection of victims of Russia's war crimes

Why Ukraine needs Union of Architects. Who wants to destroy it and why?

How corruption scandals to affect power of Ukraine's diplomatic rear in the West and prospects for its post-war renewal

AD
AD
AD
AD