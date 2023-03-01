On Wednesday, March 1, at 11.00, the press centre of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "I stay at home. Women scientists about year of invincibility" and a presentation of a project dedicated to those women who did not leave Ukraine and continue to carry out their professional functions. Participants include President of the Association for Social Development through Law, Applicant of the Department of Constitutional and Administrative Law of the Faculty of Law of NAU, Chair of the women's movement "Women for Change," moderator of the press conference Inna Sylantiva; PhD in Law, professor, Full Member (Academician) of the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine, Honored Worker of Science and Technology of Ukraine, Vice-President of the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine Natalia Kuznyetsova; Deputy Director of the Institute of State and Law of V.M. Koretsky National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, PhD in Law, professor, Academician of the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine Natalia Onyschenko; deputy of Kyiv city council, candidate of legal sciences Hanna Svyrydenko; PhD in Law, Associate Professor, Deputy Chief Scientific Secretary of the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine, Chief Researcher of the Research Institute of Lawmaking and Scientific and Legal Expertise of the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine Maryna Velykanova; representative of local self-government bodies, volunteer, head of Odesa regional organization "Women for Change" Tetiana Motorna and others (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details at: (073) 444 1927.