Video

10:30 22.02.2023

Psychological state of Ukrainian society

1 min read

On Wednesday, February 22, at 10.30, the press centre of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference by Vadym Denysenko, Executive Director of the Ukrainian Institute for the Future, entitled "Psychological state of Ukrainian society" based on the results of a sociological study conducted by the Ukrainian Institute for the Future together with the sociological company New Image Marketing Group (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details by phone: (067) 320 2754.

