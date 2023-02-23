Video

11:30 23.02.2023

It's impossible to lose peace after winning the war: Ukraine's prospects in 2023

1 min read

On Thursday, February 23, at 12.00, the press centre of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "It's impossible to lose peace after winning the war: Ukraine's prospects in 2023." Participants include PhD in Political Sciences, Head of the Information Defense Project, President of the Open Policy Foundation, Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine (2014-2019), volunteer of the ATO and AFU Ihor Zhdanov; Major General of the SBU Reserve, Deputy Chairman of the SBU from March 2014 to June 2015, Director of the Security Sector Reform Agency, national security expert Viktor Yahun; PhD in Economics, Chairman of the Board of the Institute for Economic Research and Political Consultations Ihor Burakivsky (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details at: (050) 385 8088.

AD

HOT NEWS

Russian troops bombed field hospital in territory of Azovstal, there are casualties – Azov

Press Conference: POW Russian army pilots

Protection of Children of Ukraine: free online courses for children - from Churymov Lyceum

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

LATEST

Psychological state of Ukrainian society

Is a Foreign-Made Bus Really Better Than Ukrainian One by Almost $100,000?

Culmination of threat to Ukraine and Europe. Is denouement of war approaching?

Children and war: presentation of study on IDPs needs and Winterization program's result

European Union and East Europe Foundation Present New Project Supporting Public Sector of Ukraine During the War

Legal protection of victims of Russia's war crimes

Why Ukraine needs Union of Architects. Who wants to destroy it and why?

How corruption scandals to affect power of Ukraine's diplomatic rear in the West and prospects for its post-war renewal

'I speak' social language project takes place in Ukraine

RePowerUA. Green weapons for Ukraine's victory

AD
AD
AD
AD