On Thursday, February 23, at 12.00, the press centre of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "It's impossible to lose peace after winning the war: Ukraine's prospects in 2023." Participants include PhD in Political Sciences, Head of the Information Defense Project, President of the Open Policy Foundation, Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine (2014-2019), volunteer of the ATO and AFU Ihor Zhdanov; Major General of the SBU Reserve, Deputy Chairman of the SBU from March 2014 to June 2015, Director of the Security Sector Reform Agency, national security expert Viktor Yahun; PhD in Economics, Chairman of the Board of the Institute for Economic Research and Political Consultations Ihor Burakivsky (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details at: (050) 385 8088.