11:30 15.02.2023

Legal protection of victims of Russia's war crimes

On Wednesday, February 15, at 12.00, the press centre of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference on the results of the study "Legal protection of victims of Russia's war crimes." Participants include Director of the Sociological Group "Rating" Oleksiy Antypovych; Director of the Ukrainian Legal Advisory Group, Ukraine 5 AM Coalition Nadia Volkova; Member of the Board of the NGO "Institute for Peace and Mutual Understanding," Ukraine 5 AM Coalition Maksym Yeligulashvili; director of projects "Expansion of Opportunities" Oksana Koliada (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

