On Thursday, February 16, at 12.30, the press centre of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "European Union and East Europe Foundation Present New Project Supporting Public Sector of Ukraine During the War," where the Phoenix Project will be presented, and a grant competition for more than UAH 11 million for Ukrainian civil society organizations will also be announced. Participants include: Head of Local and Human Development of the EU Delegation to Ukraine Martin Schroeder; President of East Europe Foundation Victor Liakh; Phoenix Project Manager of East Europe Foundation Olha Voitovych (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details at: OVoitovych@eef.org.ua (Olha Voitovych).