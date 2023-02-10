On Friday, February 10, at 12.00, the press centre of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "I speak' social language project takes place in Ukraine." The project was conceived in order to support people who want to improve their communication skills in Ukrainian and use it in everyday life. Participants include Head of the language project "I speak" Natalia Khazan; coordinator of the language project "I speak" Olena Tonkonoh; radio DJ Hit FM Dania Beliy; radio DJ Hit FM Yulia Karpova (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details at: (096) 228 6844, prostir.2016@gmail.com.