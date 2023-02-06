Video

16:19 06.02.2023

The press centre of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference regarding the exclusion of Russian and Belarusian athletes from participating in international competitions

1 min read

On Tuesday, February 7, at 11.00, the press centre of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference regarding the exclusion of Russian and Belarusian athletes from participating in international competitions. Participants include Head of the All-Ukrainian Trade Union of Athletes, Workers in the Fields of Physical Culture and Sports, Youth Policy and National Patriotic Education Serhiy Byzov; Ukrainian judoka of Georgian origin, Honored Master of Sports, World Champion 2009, Vice-Champion of Europe 2009; the first world champion in judo in the history of Ukraine, deputy of Kyiv city council from the Servant of the People party Georgii Zantaraia; public and political figure, MP of Ukraine of the fifth convocation Yuriy Zubko; MP of Ukraine of the VII and VIII convocations Serhiy Kaplin (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details at: (098) 234 8888, psu@fpsu.org.ua (Serhiy Byzov).

