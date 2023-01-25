On Wednesday, January 25, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference on the subject: "Attack on Property Rights of Trade Unions, Consequences for People." Participants include Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine Hryhoriy Osovy, member of the Presidium of the Federation of Trade Unions Yarema Zhuhayevych, member of the Presidium of the Federation of Trade Unions Natalia Zemlianska, Deputy Board Chairperson of PJSC Ukrprofozdorovnytsia Hanna Haidamaka (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Additional information by phone: (067) 788 9941.