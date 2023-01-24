Video

13:30 24.01.2023

Roll-call of survivors in agricultural sector: how to work in 2023

1 min read

On Tuesday, January 24, at 14.00, the press centre of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a roundtable discussion titled "Roll-call of survivors in agricultural sector: how to work in 2023" about the problems of the industry, provoked and exacerbated by the full-scale Russian invasion. Participants include Serhiy Kasianov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of KSG Agro Agricultural Holding; General Director of A.G.R. Group Ihor Shestopalov; trader in grain and oil crops of Prometey Group Volodymyr Bondaruk and Director General of Rostok-Holding group Dmytro Kupavtsev (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

AD

HOT NEWS

Russian troops bombed field hospital in territory of Azovstal, there are casualties – Azov

Press Conference: POW Russian army pilots

Protection of Children of Ukraine: free online courses for children - from Churymov Lyceum

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

LATEST

Medical cannabis: Why is it urgently needed in Ukraine?

It's been a difficult week. Are there any signs of turning point in military-political situation?

Mobile hospitals for victory: realities of front and experience

New Political Union in Europe: Ukraine-Poland-Lithuania-Great Britain

Ukraine's assistance in de-occupation of Ichkeria – plans and prospects

Impact of war on transformation of Ukraine's political system - between democracy and authoritarianism

Results of 2022 and prospects for 2023

Diary of nine months of war: destroyed childhood

Об'єднана діаспора азербайджанців України про розкрадання природних багатств Азербайджану в зоні тимчасового розміщення російського "миротворчого" контингенту

United Ukrainian Azerbaijanis Diaspora on theft of Azerbaijan's natural resources in temporary deployment zone of Russian 'peacekeeping' contingent

AD
AD
AD
AD