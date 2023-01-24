On Tuesday, January 24, at 14.00, the press centre of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a roundtable discussion titled "Roll-call of survivors in agricultural sector: how to work in 2023" about the problems of the industry, provoked and exacerbated by the full-scale Russian invasion. Participants include Serhiy Kasianov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of KSG Agro Agricultural Holding; General Director of A.G.R. Group Ihor Shestopalov; trader in grain and oil crops of Prometey Group Volodymyr Bondaruk and Director General of Rostok-Holding group Dmytro Kupavtsev (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.