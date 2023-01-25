Video

11:30 25.01.2023

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference on results of expert survey Image of Victory by United Ukraine analytical center

On Wednesday, January 25, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a presentation with the participation of experts of the Analytical Center United Ukraine on the first results of the expert survey Image of Victory, which was carried out to determine the main parameters of the end of the war.

Participants include: political scientist, candidate of philosophical sciences Valentyn Hladkykh; international political scientist, co-founder of the United Ukraine analytical center Anton Kuchukhidze; political scientist, doctor of political sciences Petro Oleschuk  (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Additional information at the link: https://www.united-ukraine.org.ua/ and by e-mail: tt.united.ukraine@gmail.com.

