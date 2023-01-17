On Tuesday, January 17, at 12.00, the press centre of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference titled "Mobile hospitals for victory: realities of front and experience." Participants include: President of the Fund for Reconstruction and Development of Ukraine Artem Honcharenko, First Deputy Chairman of the Physical Culture and Sports Society Dynamo of Ukraine Viktor Korzh, Representative of the Fund for Reconstruction and Development of Ukraine in Dnipro region Olena Kreknina, Doctor of Law, Professor, military officer Serhiy Petkov, Board Chairman of the Foundation Polish-Ukrainian Center Mykola Shpakovsky, nephrologist, candidate of medical sciences, assistant of the Department of Nephrology at the Shupyk National Healthcare University of Ukraine Olena Fedorenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Accreditation of journalists: (095) 382 2047 (Iryna Tsytsylina).