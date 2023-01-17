Video

11:30 17.01.2023

Mobile hospitals for victory: realities of front and experience

1 min read

On Tuesday, January 17, at 12.00, the press centre of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference titled "Mobile hospitals for victory: realities of front and experience." Participants include: President of the Fund for Reconstruction and Development of Ukraine Artem Honcharenko, First Deputy Chairman of the Physical Culture and Sports Society Dynamo of Ukraine Viktor Korzh, Representative of the Fund for Reconstruction and Development of Ukraine in Dnipro region Olena Kreknina, Doctor of Law, Professor, military officer Serhiy Petkov, Board Chairman of the Foundation Polish-Ukrainian Center Mykola Shpakovsky, nephrologist, candidate of medical sciences, assistant of the Department of Nephrology at the Shupyk National Healthcare University of Ukraine Olena Fedorenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Accreditation of journalists: (095) 382 2047 (Iryna Tsytsylina).

AD

HOT NEWS

Russian troops bombed field hospital in territory of Azovstal, there are casualties – Azov

Press Conference: POW Russian army pilots

Protection of Children of Ukraine: free online courses for children - from Churymov Lyceum

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

LATEST

New Political Union in Europe: Ukraine-Poland-Lithuania-Great Britain

Ukraine's assistance in de-occupation of Ichkeria – plans and prospects

Impact of war on transformation of Ukraine's political system - between democracy and authoritarianism

Results of 2022 and prospects for 2023

Diary of nine months of war: destroyed childhood

Об'єднана діаспора азербайджанців України про розкрадання природних багатств Азербайджану в зоні тимчасового розміщення російського "миротворчого" контингенту

United Ukrainian Azerbaijanis Diaspora on theft of Azerbaijan's natural resources in temporary deployment zone of Russian 'peacekeeping' contingent

2023: challenges and tasks facing Ukraine

Etalon Corporation: recovering from bombing and shelling. We will live

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference on activities of Ukraine's major paper company, Kyivsky Cardboard and Paper Mill, during war

AD
AD
AD
AD