11:30 09.01.2023

Impact of war on transformation of Ukraine's political system - between democracy and authoritarianism

On Monday, January 9, at 12.00, the press centre of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference titled "Impact of war on transformation of Ukraine's political system - between democracy and authoritarianism." Participants include: Director of the Institute for Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov; political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; Chairman of the Board of the Center for Applied Political Research Penta Volodymyr Fesenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

