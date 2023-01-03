Video

11:30 03.01.2023

Results of 2022 and prospects for 2023

1 min read

On Tuesday, January 3, at 12.00, the press centre of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference titled "Results of 2022 and prospects for 2023." Participants include Candidate of Political Sciences, Head of the Information Defense Project of the Open Policy Foundation, Minister of Youth and Sports of Ukraine (2014-2019), volunteer of the ATO and AFU Ihor Zhdanov; Major General of the SBU Reserve, SBU Deputy Chairman from March 2014 to June 2015, Director of the Security Sector Reform Agency, national security expert Viktor Yahun; PhD in Economic Sciences, Chairman of the Board of the Institute for Economic Research and Political Consultations Ihor Burakivsky (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details at: (050) 385 8088.

