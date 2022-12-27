Video

10:30 27.12.2022

United Ukrainian Azerbaijanis Diaspora on theft of Azerbaijan's natural resources in temporary deployment zone of Russian 'peacekeeping' contingent

On Tuesday, December 27, at 11.00, the press centre of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference titled "United Ukrainian Azerbaijanis Diaspora on theft of Azerbaijan's natural resources in temporary deployment zone of Russian 'peacekeeping' contingent," as well as about the events in Ukraine and in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan, about the criminal conspiracy between Russian peacekeepers and the leaders of the Karabakh separatists, and about the illegal business of the Russian company in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan. Participants include: Head of the Parliamentary Subcommittee on Local Taxes and Fees of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, MP from the Servant of the People faction Marian Zablotsky (participation expected); representative of the United Diaspora of Azerbaijanis in Ukraine Hikmet Javadov; press officer of the 114th Territorial Defense Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Dmytro Kulibaba; veteran, combatant Vidadi Israfilov; Armed Forces of Ukraine officer Alim Nasirov (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details at: (063) 472 9999 (Dmytro Kulibaba).

