Diary of nine months of war: destroyed childhood

On Thursday, December 29, at 11.00, the press centre of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference titled "Diary of nine months of war: destroyed childhood." Participants include: representative of the Prosecutor General's Office (pending confirmation) Yulia Usenko; head of the Center for Civic Education Almenda Valentyna Potapova; analyst at the Center for Civic Education Almenda Oleh Okhredko (online); lawyer of the Regional Center for Human Rights Kateryna Rashevska; moderator - project manager of the Center for Civic Education Almenda Maria Sulialina (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details at: (099) 270 5773 (Anastasia Konoshuk).

