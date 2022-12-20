Video

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference on activities of Ukraine's major paper company, Kyivsky Cardboard and Paper Mill, during war

On Tuesday, December 20, at 11.00, the press centre of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference activities of Ukraine's major paper company, Kyivsky Cardboard and Paper Mill, during war. Participants Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of JSC Kyivsky Cardboard and Paper Mill (Obukhiv, Kyiv region) Oleh Dubrovka; Director for Legal Affairs of JSC Kyivsky Cardboard and Paper Mill Olha Komar; Deputy Director of Pulp Mill Holding GmbH (Austria) Ivo Valchev; Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Austria to Ukraine Dr. Arad Benkö (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Additional information by phone. Details at: (093) 595 1598 Maryna.

