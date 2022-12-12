Video

11:30 12.12.2022

Early Results of the Year

1 min read

On Monday, December 12, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a discussion on the subject: "Early Results of the Year." Participants include political analyst, candidate of philosophical sciences Valentin Gladkikh; political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko, political scientist and co-founder of the National Platform Dialogue on Peace and Safe Reintegration Oleh Saakyan (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

