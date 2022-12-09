Huawei Talent Summit 2022
A flagship annual summit on developing ICT talents. It gathers guests from all over Europe, and serves as a meeting platform for over 100 students from more than 20 European countries.
The theme of this year is “Creating sustainable future for European talents together” with extensive keynote speeches, expert lectures and panel discussions providing insights about the future of ICT education from leading policy makers, international organizations, technology experts and academia.