Video

12:30 06.12.2022

Press conference by Ukrainian pianist and composer Yevhen Khmara

1 min read

On Tuesday, December 6, at 13.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference about a new project of music therapy during the war and the role of musical diplomacy in the Russian-Ukrainian war with the participation of Ukrainian pianist and composer Yevhen Khmara. During the full-scale war, funds were raised for the purchase of eight passenger cars, one emergency medical vehicle and two buses for the front, part of the funds were transferred to the funds of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and UNITED24 (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

AD

HOT NEWS

Russian troops bombed field hospital in territory of Azovstal, there are casualties – Azov

Press Conference: POW Russian army pilots

Protection of Children of Ukraine: free online courses for children - from Churymov Lyceum

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

LATEST

I want to live in Ukraine. Help to save the Ukrainian family

How Ukraine changing world, changing itself amid Russian aggression

Socio-historical roots of social behavior of Russia and Russians that emerged during the current war

Damage Caused by Russia to Ukraine's Ecology over Nine Months of War

How to protect deceived Hostomel residents from illegal actions of head of Hostomel military settlement administration?

Factors of sustained resistance of Ukraine in selection of Russian aggression

Corruption risks in limiting circulation of medicines under martial law

2022: Subjectivity that Ukraine has won back

Winter season for Ukraine. Threats, challenges or stabilization?

Successes and failures of Ukrainian policy amid autumn escalation of hostilities

AD
AD
AD
AD