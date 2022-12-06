Press conference by Ukrainian pianist and composer Yevhen Khmara

On Tuesday, December 6, at 13.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference about a new project of music therapy during the war and the role of musical diplomacy in the Russian-Ukrainian war with the participation of Ukrainian pianist and composer Yevhen Khmara. During the full-scale war, funds were raised for the purchase of eight passenger cars, one emergency medical vehicle and two buses for the front, part of the funds were transferred to the funds of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and UNITED24 (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.