Video

14:17 24.11.2022

Damage Caused by Russia to Ukraine's Ecology over Nine Months of War

1 min read

On Thursday, November 24, at 15.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "Damage Caused by Russia to Ukraine's Ecology over Nine Months of War." Participants include Acting Chairman of the State Environmental Inspectorate of Ukraine Ihor Zubovych, Ukrainian MP, Coordinator of the Operational Headquarters for Recording of Environmental Crimes of Russia in Ukraine Olena Kryvoruchkina (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the Interfax-Ukraine YouTube channel. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Additional information by phone or e-mail: (096) 474 3513, uapress.shtab@gmail.com.

