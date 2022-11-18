Video

12:00 18.11.2022

Corruption risks in limiting circulation of medicines under martial law

1 min read

On Friday, November 18, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "Corruption risks in limiting circulation of medicines under martial law." Participants include Head of the Corruption Prevention and Detection Department of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) Serhiy Derkach; Executive Director of the Patients of Ukraine Foundation Inna Ivanenko; Head of the Healthcare and Pharmacy Practice at Arzinger Law Firm, Member of the Board of the All-Ukrainian Virtue and Compliance Network Lana Synychkina (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. In order to ask the speakers a question in advance, use the form: http://bit.ly/3AoPXN4.

