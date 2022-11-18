On Friday, November 18, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference on the presentation of a study by the United Ukraine analytical center entitled "2022: Subjectivity that Ukraine has won back." Participants include international political scientist, co-founder of "United Ukraine" Anton Kuchukhidze; political scientist, PhD in political sciences, expert of the analytical center "United Ukraine" Petro Oleschuk; economist, financial analyst, expert of the analytical center "United Ukraine" Oleksiy Kusch; international expert, expert of the analytical center "United Ukraine" Dmytro Levus (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details at: https://www.facebook.com/ObiednanaUkraina and by e-mail tt.united.ukraine@gmail.com.