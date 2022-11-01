On Tuesday, November 1, at 13.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference on the subject: "Russia's Crimes against Ukrainian and Chechen Peoples." Participants include Ukrainian MP, lawyer, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Foreign Policy and Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation Oleksandr Merezhko; Chechen public and political activist, one of Chechen diaspora leaders, son of Aslan Maskhadov, the former President of Ichkeria, Anzor Maskhadov; Chechen political and military figure, President of the Bart Marsho Association Dzhambulat Suleimanov (8/5a Reitarska Street). The event will be streamed on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Registration of journalists on the spot.