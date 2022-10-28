Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference on outcomes of IT nation 2.0 educational project

On Friday, October 28, at 11.00, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency's press center will host a press conference on outcomes of the IT nation 2.0 educational project. Organizer is the Public Association "Global Compact Network in Ukraine" with the support of Economic Resilience Activity. Participants include СЕО of the Public Union "Global Compact Network Ukraine" Tetiana Sakharuk; project manager Oksana Kavtysh; project coordinator Oksana Pohorilko; project assistant Andrii Perekhoda; BazaIT CEO, project mentor Viktoria Nalyvaiko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Accreditation of journalists until 1700 on October 27 by e-mail: itnation2021@gmail.com.