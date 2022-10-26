Video

14:14 26.10.2022

Leaving Ukraine under martial law: how to eliminate corruption

1 min read

Today, October 27, at 1100, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency's press center will host a press conference entitled "Leaving Ukraine under martial law: how to eliminate corruption" based on the results of the study "Corruption schemes and risks when leaving Ukraine for conditions of martial law" conducted by NACP experts, with the participation of Deputy Head of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) Artem Sytnyk, who will talk about eight corruption schemes, seven corruption risks and recommendations for their elimination (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

