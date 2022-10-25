Video

11:30 25.10.2022

Strategic issues of stroke control in Ukraine

1 min read

On Tuesday, October 25, at 12.00, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency's press center will host a round table talk entitled “Strategic issues of stroke control in Ukraine.” Participants include Deputy Minister of Health of Ukraine Oleksiy Yaremenko; Honored Doctor of Ukraine, neurologist, head of the Stroke Center, member of the Board of the NGO Ukrainian Association for Stroke Control, PhD in medical sciences Yuriy Flomin; corresponding member of the National Academy of the Medical Sciences of Ukraine, Honored Doctor of Ukraine, head of the NGO Ukrainian Association of Endovascular Neurorentgenosurgery, PhD in medical sciences Dmytro Schehlov; Head of the neurological department of the town Hospital No. 2 of Bila Tserkva Liudmyla Lipovenko; Doctor of physical rehabilitation medicine, Honored Doctor of Ukraine, Executive Director of the NGO Ukrainian Association for Stroke Control Maryna Huliaeva (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

