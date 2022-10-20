Video

14:30 20.10.2022

Repressions of architectural society. Who is usurping right to restore Ukraine?

On Thursday, October 20, at 15.00, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency's press center will host a press conference entitled "Repressions of architectural society. Who is usurping right to restore Ukraine?" Participants include President of the National Union of Architects of Ukraine Oleksandr Chyzhevsky; Deputy Chair of the Architectural Chamber of the National Union of Architects of Ukraine Anna Kyriy; Chairman of the Kyiv organization of the Architectural Chamber of the National Union of Architects of Ukraine, commander of the mobile anti-tank group Oleksiy Shemotiuk; human rights activist of the National Union of Architects of Ukraine Ihor Hets (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details by phone: (050) 351 5277.

