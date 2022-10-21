Video

10:31 21.10.2022

Press conference of the fighters of Russian Volunteer Corps 'Liberation of Russia through liberation of Ukraine'

1 min read

On Friday, October 21, at 11.00, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency's press center will host a press conference of the Russian Volunteer Corps fighters entitled "Liberation of Russia through liberation of Ukraine" on participation in hostilities, interaction with units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and political persecution of fighters Russian Volunteer Corps in Russia. Participants include fighters of the Russian Volunteer Corps Fortuna, Cardinal, Rex (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Details by phone: (096) 476 5581.

AD

HOT NEWS

Russian troops bombed field hospital in territory of Azovstal, there are casualties – Azov

Press Conference: POW Russian army pilots

Protection of Children of Ukraine: free online courses for children - from Churymov Lyceum

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

LATEST

Repressions of architectural society. Who is usurping right to restore Ukraine?

What's purpose of Russia's nuclear blackmail of Ukraine and world? Is use of weapons of mass destruction possible?

Situation with queues of vehicles on Ukrainian borders. Measures to increase capacity of border crossings. Introduction of e-Cherha electronic service

State of oncological care in wartime conditions

Assessment of damage caused by Russian war crimes in Ukraine

Will pseudo-referenda in temporarily occupied territories affect policy of Ukrainian authorities?

Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion ‘Role of public expert cluster in countering Russian disinformation and propaganda’

Change in Ukraine's geopolitical position

Impact of situation at front on internal and external situation of Ukraine

A press conference by AMIC ENERGY, during which the Austrian owners and management of the company will speak out about the accusations of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine (BES) regarding the ownership structure and business of the company

AD
AD
AD
AD