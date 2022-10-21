Press conference of the fighters of Russian Volunteer Corps 'Liberation of Russia through liberation of Ukraine'

On Friday, October 21, at 11.00, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency's press center will host a press conference of the Russian Volunteer Corps fighters entitled "Liberation of Russia through liberation of Ukraine" on participation in hostilities, interaction with units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and political persecution of fighters Russian Volunteer Corps in Russia. Participants include fighters of the Russian Volunteer Corps Fortuna, Cardinal, Rex (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Details by phone: (096) 476 5581.