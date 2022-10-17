What's purpose of Russia's nuclear blackmail of Ukraine and world? Is use of weapons of mass destruction possible?

On Monday, October 17, at 12.00, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency's press center will host a discussion entitled "What's purpose of Russia's nuclear blackmail of Ukraine and world? Is use of weapons of mass destruction possible?" Participants include Director of the Institute for Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov; political expert Kostiantyn Matviyenko; political expert Oleksandr Kochetkov (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.