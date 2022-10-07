On Friday, October 7, at 11.00, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency's press center will host a discussion entitled “Situation with queues of vehicles on Ukrainian borders. Measures to increase capacity of border crossings. Introduction of e-Cherha electronic service." Participants include Deputy Chairman of the State Service for Transport Safety Nikita Lahunin; President of the Association Ukrcondprom A.Baldiniuk (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details by phone: (066) 785 9456.