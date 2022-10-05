On Wednesday, October 5, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference based on the results of a sociological study on the topic "Assessment of damage caused by Russian war crimes in Ukraine", conducted by the Rating Sociological Group in September 2022 by order of the NGO "Center for Assistance to the volunteer movement ‘Volunteer.Org.’"

An initiative within the framework of the project "Urgent EU Support for Civil Society", implemented by ISAR Unity with the financial support of the European Union. The content of the presentation is the sole responsibility of the public organization "Center for Assistance to the volunteer movement Volunteer.Org" and does not necessarily reflect the position of the European Union.

Participants include

head of the Rating Sociological Group Oleksiy Antypovych;

co-founder of the consulting company K&K Group, coordinator of the project Nurnberg-2022 (NGO Volunteer.Org) Oleksandr Kopyl;

Director of the Ukrainian Legal Advisory Group, Coalition "Ukraine. Five in the morning" Nadia Volkova;

a representative of the National Police of Ukraine (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The broadcast of the press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine agency. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.