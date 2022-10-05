Video

10:30 05.10.2022

Assessment of damage caused by Russian war crimes in Ukraine

1 min read

On Wednesday, October 5, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference based on the results of a sociological study on the topic "Assessment of damage caused by Russian war crimes in Ukraine", conducted by the Rating Sociological Group in September 2022 by order of the NGO "Center for Assistance to the volunteer movement ‘Volunteer.Org.’"

An initiative within the framework of the project "Urgent EU Support for Civil Society", implemented by ISAR Unity with the financial support of the European Union. The content of the presentation is the sole responsibility of the public organization "Center for Assistance to the volunteer movement Volunteer.Org" and does not necessarily reflect the position of the European Union.

Participants include
head of the Rating Sociological Group Oleksiy Antypovych;
co-founder of the consulting company K&K Group, coordinator of the project Nurnberg-2022 (NGO Volunteer.Org) Oleksandr Kopyl;
Director of the Ukrainian Legal Advisory Group, Coalition "Ukraine. Five in the morning" Nadia Volkova;
a representative of the National Police of Ukraine (8/5a Reitarska Street).

The broadcast of the press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine agency. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

AD

HOT NEWS

Russian troops bombed field hospital in territory of Azovstal, there are casualties – Azov

Press Conference: POW Russian army pilots

Protection of Children of Ukraine: free online courses for children - from Churymov Lyceum

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

LATEST

Will pseudo-referenda in temporarily occupied territories affect policy of Ukrainian authorities?

Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion ‘Role of public expert cluster in countering Russian disinformation and propaganda’

Change in Ukraine's geopolitical position

Impact of situation at front on internal and external situation of Ukraine

A press conference by AMIC ENERGY, during which the Austrian owners and management of the company will speak out about the accusations of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine (BES) regarding the ownership structure and business of the company

Psychological state of Ukraine&rsquo;s population amid full-scale war

World of war – war in world

What should be post-war economy of Ukraine?

Current problems of medical and psychological rehabilitation, development of rehabilitation services

Private business proposals to support functioning of Ukraine's health system during martial law

AD
AD
AD
AD