On Wednesday, October 5, at 13.00, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency's press center will host a press conference entitled "State of oncological care in wartime conditions." Participants include Head of the Subcommittee for Cancer Prevention and Control at the Parliamentary Committee on Nation's Health, Medical Care and Medical Insurance Valeriy Zub; Deputy Director for inpatient work of Kyiv City Clinical Cancer Center Tamara Hrushynska; Deputy Medical Director of the Dobrobut medical network Kostiantyn Kopchak; Head of the Oncology Department at the Medical Group of Companies ADONIS Ivan Klymniuk; Head of the Surgical Department at the Medical Group of Companies ADONIS Roman Balatsky (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.