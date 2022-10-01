Interfax-Ukraine to host discussion ‘Role of public expert cluster in countering Russian disinformation and propaganda’

On Saturday, October 1, at 13.00 (Kyiv time), the Interfax-Ukraine news agency's press center will host a discussion entitled "Role of public expert cluster in countering Russian disinformation and propaganda."

Participants include

politician, statesman, diplomat, one of the authors of the Constitution of Ukraine Roman Bezsmertnyi;

Major General of the SBU reserve, Deputy Chairman of the SBU from March 2014 to June 2015, Director of the Security Sector Reform Agency, national security expert Viktor Yahun;

social and military psychologist, visiting professor of the Ukrainian Catholic University Oleh Pokalchuk;

head of the Center countering information aggression AM&RM, Associate Professor of the Department of Military Journalism of the Military Institute of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv Oleksandr Kurban;

supervisor of the Center for Strategic Communications and Security Igor Solovei;

Vice President European Congress of Ukrainians, President в Ukrajinsko-Srpska poslovna komora, ex-President of World Congress of Ukrainian Youth Organizations Miroslav Hočak (Serbia); head of Nordic Ukraine Forum, PhD in Sociology Alina Zubkovych (Sweden); President of the Intercultural Association Nessuno Escluso - Ucraina Kateryna Alerhush (Italy). Moderator – Head of the Interfax-Ukraine Press Center Maryna Zgarda (8/5a Reitarska Street). The working language of the discussion is Ukrainian, the participation of representatives of the Diaspora on the Zoom platform. The broadcast of the press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine agency. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. More info by phone: +38(050) 385 8088, cluster.diaspora@gmail.com.