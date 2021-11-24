Video

On Wednesday, November 24, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference entitled "Electronics market amid COVID-19: market value, grey market, expectations" on how to the pandemic's restrictions influenced changes in the supply channels and the volume of illegal imports, how the market relates to legislative initiatives of the authorities, market prospects. Participants include Head of regulatory directions, household electrical engineering of the European Business Association Viktoria Kulikova; Director General of the Ukrainian Importers of Consumer Electronics Association Sofia Araslanova; Head of the legal department of Samsung Electronics Ukraine Company LLC Yevhen Shkola; Gfk consultant Tetiana Sytnyk (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of places in the press center is limited, the presence of a PCR test or a certificate of vaccination is required. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details at: (063) 432 5867.

