On Thursday, September 30, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference on the launch of an all-Ukrainian educational project to develop the capabilities of specialists in child affairs services. The project is being implemented by the NGO Ukrainian Child Rights Network, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the National Social Service of Ukraine and the Borys Grinchenko Kyiv University. Participants include Deputy Head of the UNICEF Representative Office in Ukraine Michaela Bauer; head of the National Social Service of Ukraine Vladyslav Mashkin; Director General of the Directorate for the Development of Social Services and Protection of Children's Rights of the Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine Ruslan Kolbasa; head of projects for the protection of children's rights in Ukraine Naira Avetisyan; chairman of the board of NGO Ukrainian Child Rights Network Daria Kasyanova; Director of the Institute of Human Being of the Borys Grinchenko Kyiv University Natalia Klishevych (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details by phone: (066) 084 1846.