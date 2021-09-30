Video

10:30 30.09.2021

Seven years of impunity: what is wrong with case investigation of the Ukrainian prisoners in Donbas?

1 min read

On Thursday, September 30, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host press conference entitled "Seven years of impunity: what is wrong with case investigation of the Ukrainian prisoners in Donbas?" Participants include Head of NGO "Eastern-Ukrainian Center for Civic Initiatives" Volodymyr Scherbachenko; lawyer and analyst of NGO "East Eastern-Ukrainian Center for Civic Initiatives" Yulia Chystiakova; former prisoners of illegal armed groups in Donbas Iryna Dovhan and Oleksandr Retivov (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Due to quarantine restrictions, the number of seats in the press center is limited. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details at phone: (099) 743 5167.

