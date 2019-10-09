Publication of facts of pressure of U.S. Embassy on Ukraine's law enforcement agencies to interfere in electoral process in U.S.

On Wednesday, October 9, at 10.00, the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency's press center will host a press conference by Ukrainian MP Andriy Derkach entitled "Publication of facts of pressure of U.S. Embassy on Ukraine's law enforcement agencies to interfere in electoral process in U.S." Documents evidencing the contacts of one of the law enforcement bodies of Ukraine and representatives of U.S. government agencies will be made public (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation.