On Wednesday, November 20, at 13.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency (8/5a Reitarska Street) will host a press conference on the subject: "Olympic Future of Ukrainian Boxing': Challenges, Positions and Prospects."

Organizer is the initiative group of the Boxing Federation of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Boxing Association.

Participants: President of the Boxing Federation of Lviv region and President of the Ukrainian Boxing Association Andriy Kotelnyk; Head of the Control and Audit Commission of the Boxing Federation of Ukraine and First Deputy President of the Ukrainian Boxing Association Kostiantyn Kalashnykov; First Deputy President of the Ivano-Frankivsk Regional Boxing Federation and Deputy President of the Ukrainian Boxing Association Myroslav Karabin.

