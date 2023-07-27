Intl Fencing Federation disqualifies Olha Kharlan for refusing to shake hands with Russian sportswoman

The International Fencing Federation (FIE) disqualified Ukrainian Olha Kharlan after her refusal to shake hands with Russian fencer Anna Smirnova.

According to the table of participants of the World Championship published on the FIE website, there is “an exception” mark opposite the name of Olha Kharlan.

According to media reports, the Ukrainian athlete defeated the Russian woman with a score of 15:7 and refused to shake hands with her opponent. According to the FIE rules, lack of respect is punishable by disqualification.

The rules of the organization indicate that a disqualified athlete is suspended from participating in the remainder of the tournament and for the next 60 days of the active season, regardless of whether she is active or not.