Sport

16:09 27.07.2023

Intl Fencing Federation disqualifies Olha Kharlan for refusing to shake hands with Russian sportswoman

1 min read
Intl Fencing Federation disqualifies Olha Kharlan for refusing to shake hands with Russian sportswoman

The International Fencing Federation (FIE) disqualified Ukrainian Olha Kharlan after her refusal to shake hands with Russian fencer Anna Smirnova.

According to the table of participants of the World Championship published on the FIE website, there is “an exception” mark opposite the name of Olha Kharlan.

According to media reports, the Ukrainian athlete defeated the Russian woman with a score of 15:7 and refused to shake hands with her opponent. According to the FIE rules, lack of respect is punishable by disqualification.

The rules of the organization indicate that a disqualified athlete is suspended from participating in the remainder of the tournament and for the next 60 days of the active season, regardless of whether she is active or not.

Tags: #fence #kharlan #federation

MORE ABOUT

20:44 03.04.2023
Sports Ministry initiates deprivation of national status of All-Ukrainian sports federation in case of participation of athletes in competitions with Russians and Belarusians

Sports Ministry initiates deprivation of national status of All-Ukrainian sports federation in case of participation of athletes in competitions with Russians and Belarusians

20:15 04.03.2022
Moscow Exchange suspended from the World Federation of Exchanges

Moscow Exchange suspended from the World Federation of Exchanges

10:55 24.07.2017
Olha Kharlan becomes world champion in saber fencing

Olha Kharlan becomes world champion in saber fencing

09:50 09.08.2016
Kharlan brings Ukraine first bronze medal at Olympics

Kharlan brings Ukraine first bronze medal at Olympics

16:14 12.12.2012
Svoboda MP Koshulynsky: Parliament cannot be separated from people by fence

Svoboda MP Koshulynsky: Parliament cannot be separated from people by fence

AD

HOT NEWS

Svitolina reaches semifinal of Wimbledon

PACE supports resolution on exclusion of Russian, Belarusian athletes from Olympic, Paralympic Games

PACE profile committee backs draft resolution on non-admission of Russian, Belarusian athletes to Olympic, Paralympic Games – Kravchuk

Sports Ministry not to send official delegations of athletes of national teams to competitions where athletes from Russia, Belarus participate

Integration of young Ukrainians into EU should not become assimilation – Ministry of Sports

LATEST

Cabinet expands list of sports for Olympic Training and Sports Center Koncha-Zaspa

Ukrainian grandmaster Ivanchuk not allowed to participate in World Cup in Baku, open letter sent to Gutzeit - Intl Chess Federation

Kyiv Boxing Federation and Kyiv National University of Construction and Architecture have established cooperation

Svitolina reaches semifinal of Wimbledon

Czech Republic bans athletes, teams, representing Russia, from participating in local competitions

PACE supports resolution on exclusion of Russian, Belarusian athletes from Olympic, Paralympic Games

PACE profile committee backs draft resolution on non-admission of Russian, Belarusian athletes to Olympic, Paralympic Games – Kravchuk

Sports Ministry not to send official delegations of athletes of national teams to competitions where athletes from Russia, Belarus participate

Zelenskyy: On Aug 5, Game4Ukraine football match to be held in London at initiative of Shevchenko, Zinchenko

Kolos sports and rehabilitation complex for people with disabilities in Reshetylivka, Poltava region, restored with help of EIB, UNDP

AD
AD
AD
AD