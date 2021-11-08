Sport

12:48 08.11.2021

Andriy Shevchenko becomes head coach of Italian Genoa

1 min read
Former coach of the Ukrainian national football team Andriy Shevchenko has taken over the leadership of the Italian Serie A club Genoa.

"Genoa CFC announces that Andriy Shevchenko has reached an agreement with 777 Partners [an American investment company, the recent owner of the club] and will lead the 'griffins' until June 30, 2024," a message posted on the club's website says.

According to Italian media, Shevchenko's assistants will be Mauro Tassotti and Luigi Nocentini, who also helped him in the Ukrainian national team.

After 12 rounds of Serie A, Genoa is in 18th place with nine points.

Shevchenko as a player played for Dynamo Kyiv, Milan and Chelsea in 1994-2012. He is the winner of the 2004 Golden Ball title and the Hero of Ukraine.

He headed the Ukrainian national team in 2016-2021, with which he reached the quarter final match of the European Championship 2020.

Tags: #football #shevchenko
