About 10,000 sports grounds planned to open in different cities of Ukraine by next year end

The implementation of the project "Active Parks - Locations of Healthy Ukraine", which provides for the installation of sports grounds in the courtyards, is carried out within the framework of the program of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky "Healthy Ukraine", the website of the head of state reported on Tuesday.

In particular, the project envisages the creation of active park and sports ground locations in Ukrainian cities. About 100 "active parks" have already been opened in different parts of Ukraine, and about 600 more active locations will appear by the end of the year.

"Each 'active park' is equipped with QR codes, thanks to which the visitor has the opportunity to conduct a training session of any complexity, choosing his own trainer among pop stars, cinema stars, professional athletes, or conduct a training session with the President of Ukraine. Also, within the framework of the project, the installation of sports grounds, which will be in almost every courtyard, is starting - it is planned to build 10,000 of such facilities by the end of 2022," the message says.

"This program of the President is aimed at all age categories and groups of the population. We want as many of our citizens as possible to be involved in regular sports. To improve the health of Ukrainians and reduce the rates of diseases caused by insufficient physical activity. To improve the quality and life expectancy of our people," deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko said.