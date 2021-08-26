Ukrainian swimmer Mereshko sets world Paralympic record at distance of 200 meters

Ukrainian swimmer Yelyzaveta Mereshko has set a world record in the qualifying 200 meters swim at the Paralympics in Tokyo, according to the National Paralympic Committee of Ukraine.

"Today, Ukraine is just waking up, and we already have a world record in the morning with Liza Mereshko at the preliminary heats," a message posted on the committee Facebook page says.

According to the data posted on the website of the Paralympics, Mereshko swam the distance in 2 minutes 56.90 seconds, 0.52 seconds ahead of American Elizabeth Marks.

As reported, the day before, Mereshko won gold at a distance of 50 meters freestyle.