Sport

12:26 26.08.2021

Ukrainian swimmer Mereshko sets world Paralympic record at distance of 200 meters

1 min read
Ukrainian swimmer Mereshko sets world Paralympic record at distance of 200 meters

Ukrainian swimmer Yelyzaveta Mereshko has set a world record in the qualifying 200 meters swim at the Paralympics in Tokyo, according to the National Paralympic Committee of Ukraine.

"Today, Ukraine is just waking up, and we already have a world record in the morning with Liza Mereshko at the preliminary heats," a message posted on the committee Facebook page says.

According to the data posted on the website of the Paralympics, Mereshko swam the distance in 2 minutes 56.90 seconds, 0.52 seconds ahead of American Elizabeth Marks.

As reported, the day before, Mereshko won gold at a distance of 50 meters freestyle.

Tags: #paralympics #record
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:46 16.08.2021
Gutzeit hopes Ukraine to be among top three at Paralympics in Tokyo

Gutzeit hopes Ukraine to be among top three at Paralympics in Tokyo

09:14 02.08.2021
World record of Ukrainian athlete broken at Olympic Games by athlete from Venezuela

World record of Ukrainian athlete broken at Olympic Games by athlete from Venezuela

15:50 01.08.2019
Athlete to swim over 800 km along Dnipro from Belarus' border to Black Sea

Athlete to swim over 800 km along Dnipro from Belarus' border to Black Sea

11:27 13.03.2018
Biathlete Shyshkova brings fifth gold medal to Ukraine at Paralympics

Biathlete Shyshkova brings fifth gold medal to Ukraine at Paralympics

11:27 13.03.2018
Taras Rad brings wins fourth gold medal for Ukraine at Winter Paralympics

Taras Rad brings wins fourth gold medal for Ukraine at Winter Paralympics

12:33 10.03.2018
Ukraine wins five medals on first day of 2018 Winter Paralympics in Pyeongchang

Ukraine wins five medals on first day of 2018 Winter Paralympics in Pyeongchang

16:05 01.03.2018
Ukraine sending 33 athletes to 2018 PyeongChang Paralympics

Ukraine sending 33 athletes to 2018 PyeongChang Paralympics

10:31 14.09.2016
Ukrainian athletes win 11 medals on day 6 at Paralympics, bringing total number to 72

Ukrainian athletes win 11 medals on day 6 at Paralympics, bringing total number to 72

15:48 12.09.2016
Ukrainian Paralympics team wins 12 more medals

Ukrainian Paralympics team wins 12 more medals

14:57 09.09.2016
Ukrainian team wins 9 awards, including one gold on first day of Rio Paralympics

Ukrainian team wins 9 awards, including one gold on first day of Rio Paralympics

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrainian swimmer Kol wins silver medal at Paralympic Games in Tokyo

Ukrainian fencer Breus wins bronze at Paralympic Games in Tokyo

Ukrainian boxer Khyzhniak wins silver medal at Tokyo Olympics

Ukrainian canoeists Luzan, Chetverikova win silver medals at Tokyo Olympics

Ukrainian karate fighter Horuna wins bronze at Tokyo Olympics

LATEST

Ukrainian swimmer Kol wins silver medal at Paralympic Games in Tokyo

Ukrainian fencer Breus wins bronze at Paralympic Games in Tokyo

Gutzeit: Olympic Movement Charter says sport is out of politics

Gutzeit about photo of Mahuchikh with Russian athlete: he could not hold back emotions

Ukrainian referee Vasylynchuk named best referee of boxing tournament at Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Ukraine takes 44th place in Tokyo Olympics medal count, becomes 16th country in overall medal totals

Rebrov to head Ukrainian national football team

Ukrainian boxer Khyzhniak wins silver medal at Tokyo Olympics

Ukrainian canoeists Luzan, Chetverikova win silver medals at Tokyo Olympics

Ukrainian karate fighter Horuna wins bronze at Tokyo Olympics

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD