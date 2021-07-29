Zelensky deprives three Olympians of state scholarships, resumes payments to two other winners – decree

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky resumed the payment of state scholarships to Olympic champions Heorhiy Pohosov and Inna Frolova, payments to which were suspended by presidential decree in 2014 in the first case and by the Ministry of Family, Youth and Sports in 2009, respectively.

Relevant decree No. 332/2021 dated July 28 was released on the presidential website on Thursday.

By the same decree, the state scholarships assigned in 2013-2015 were deprived of Olympic medalists Natalia Davydova, Olha Korobka and Oleksiy Torokhtiy, who were subsequently deprived of their awards due to the use of doping by the decision of the International Olympic Committee.

The decree comes into force on the day of publication.