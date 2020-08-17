Sport

15:07 17.08.2020

FC Shakhtar wants to make money on its brand inside Ukraine – CEO

 Donetsk Shakhtar Football Club (FC) wants to use its brand in order to make money and receive a significant profit from it inside Ukraine, Shakhtar FC CEO Serhiy Palkin has said.

"Today, we have a very serious brand in terms of recognizability in Ukraine. Now we have to manage this brand in Ukraine in a way to start making money on it and receiving profit exactly in the Ukrainian market. Not from the Champions League, transfer of football players abroad, or sale of broadcasting rights to television abroad, but exactly inside Ukraine," he said in an exclusive interview to Interfax-Ukraine.

Palkin said that this task is uneasy, but the club already has some ideas and is working on them with a worldwide-known company Interbrand to use the name of Shakhtar for getting profit inside the country.

"[We want] to earn money not directly from football matches, but specifically from football, and develop the subjects related to football. We are working on such a strategy. I think we will present it to the president of the club soon," the CEO said.

According to him, in such a way the club wants to diversify risks in case some time the team does not get to the Champions League.

"So that we not just depend on the funds from participation in the Champions League, but also have significant profit inside Ukraine," Palkin said.

