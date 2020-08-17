Sport

14:19 17.08.2020

Sponsorship for FC Shakhtar today, without SCM, about $7 mln – Palkin

 Donetsk Shakhtar Football Club (FC) today receives about $7 million from companies with which sponsorship agreements have been signed, excluding the general sponsor, SCM Group, Shakhtar CEO Serhiy Palkin has said.

"Sponsors are one of the parts of the income of any club in the world. I would like to remind you that today there is a financial fair play, which is very tightly controlled by UEFA. The accounts, revenues and costs of clubs are checked completely, inside and out. And if today the sponsor is that SCM, then you cannot write any number. You can conclude a contract for an amount that corresponds to the value of this transaction on the market. If the inscription on a T-shirt, based on market offers, costs $500,000, then you cannot conclude a contract for $5 million or $10 million," Palkin said in an exclusive interview to the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

FC Shakhtar's title partner is Parimatch, premium partners are SkyUp, Rexona, Pepsi, Herbalife Nutrition.

