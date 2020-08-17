FC Shakhtar plans to sign contract with NSC Olympiysky beneficial for stadium and FC Dynamo – Palkin

Donetsk Shakhtar Football Club (FC) intends to conclude a long-term contract to host their home matches at the Olympiysky National Sports Complex (NSC) in Kyiv, which will benefit both the main stadium of Ukraine and Dynamo FC (Kyiv), which plays there, Shakhtar CEO Serhiy Palkin has said.

"Shakhtar has been playing at the stadium for several months. We are now negotiating to conclude a long-term contract, from which, I believe, both Dynamo and Olympiysky will only benefit," he said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to Palkin, there are already certain agreements with Olympiysky that from next season Shakhtar and the national sports complex will try to jointly make a European-level quality field in the arena.

"It will be good for the Ukrainian national team, we discussed this issue with Andriy Shevchenko. There are also other ideas for mutual cooperation with the stadium. As for Dynamo, they have a special priority right to choose a game day, if our games fall on the calendar on the same day," he said.