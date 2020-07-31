Sport

13:06 31.07.2020

IOC head to come to Ukraine, country can participate in competition for Olympics-2028 or 2030 - President's Office

At a meeting on Thursday, July 30, Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak said that, on behalf of President Volodymyr Zelensky, the President's Office, together with the National Olympic Committee, work on the issue of the IOC head's arrival in Ukraine, and believes that this would be a good opportunity to show the country's preparation to become one of participants of competition to host the Olympic Games.

"Minister of Youth and Sports Vadym Gutsait reported that NOC President Serhiy Bubka is working on the issue of Ukraine's participation in the competition for the Olympic Games in 2028 or 2030. He also said that as a former participant in the Olympic Games he supports the implementation of the project, which will give a significant impetus for the development of mass sports and sports of the highest achievements, in particular its winter sports," the press service of the President's Office said on Thursday, July 30.

The meeting participants discussed a project to create in Ukraine a high-mountain all-season sports and tourist cluster "Borzhava". It was presented by Gernot Leitner, a representative of Austrian ski industry, a long-term participant in the preparation of Summer and Winter Olympic Games, the beneficial owner of Borzhava Asset.

He said that the coronavirus pandemic in the world has created such conditions when each state undertakes to develop domestic resources. In his opinion, Ukraine has unique resources and nature, and the location of the future cluster - mountainous Borzhava with its location and transport links will contribute to the development of tourism potential of the entire region.

Leitner hopes that this meeting will become a key one for the development of the project, the signing of a memorandum, which sets out all the steps that must be taken by the state, communities and investors, and its implementation.

"The sooner you are ready to submit a detailed project, deadlines, estimates to the president - the better. We are ready to assist at all levels. As soon as these two stages are passed, after processing the memorandum by lawyers, we will be ready to sign it," Yermak said.

The position of good prospects for Ukraine from the implementation of the project was supported by the Minister of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture Ihor Petrashko, the Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources Roman Abramovsky. Petrashko said that the mechanisms of public-private partnership and "investment nanny" can be used for this. In turn, Abramovsky stressed the importance of preserving natural environment in the place of the cluster.

