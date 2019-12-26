Sport

19:09 26.12.2019

Zelensky presents sportsmen of Deaflympics national team with state awards

1 min read

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has presented awards to the sportsmen of the Deaflympics national team of Ukraine, who were the third at the 19th Winter Deaflympics 2019 in Italy.

"The main in this victory is that you showed us, all Ukrainians, the whole world how strong and indestructible in spirit you are. Thanks to you a feeling of victory appears in Ukraine," Zelensky said during the meeting with the sportsmen, as the president's press service reported.

He also told the sportsmen that "not they deserve state awards, but awards deserve them."

