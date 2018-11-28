Sport

17:55 28.11.2018

Sports events of national and international levels not to be canceled because of martial law in 10 regions — minister

1 min read
Sports events of national and international levels not to be canceled because of martial law in 10 regions — minister

Ukraine's Minister of Youths and Sports Ihor Zhdanov has said the introduction of martial law in ten regions of Ukraine will not affect the holding of previously planned sports events.

"The presidential decree does not cancel any sports tournaments of the national and international level, which are scheduled to be held in the Odesa, Mykolayiv, Kherson, Zaporizhia, Luhansk, Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, and Vinnytsia regions," the minister wrote on Facebook.

He recalled that, just like before, the sports events may be suspended or canceled in case the organizers receive information on threats to people from the SBU State Security Service of Ukraine and other law-enforcement bodies.

Zhdanov said the ministry continues to operate as usual.

Tags: #martial_law #sport
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Match of Europa League Vorskla-Arsenal relocated from Poltava to Kyiv due to martial law

New sports portal launched in Ukraine, Wladimir Klitschko among founders

Sport Ministry to transform Avangard into modern sports complex with hotel, ice arena by 2023

Duma passes bill criminalizing doping use in sport

Lviv starts pre-construction activities for sport complex for Eurobasket 2015

LATEST

Shakhtar keeps playoff hope alive by beating Hoffenheim

Usyk knocks Bellew out to defend champion titles

Dynamo confidently beats Rennes in Europa League

Shakhtar defeats Dynamo

Svitolina wins WTA tournament

Vorskla beats Qarabag in hosts' field, gets first victory in group stage of UEFA Europa League

Dynamo Kyiv scores important victory over Stade Rennais in UEFA Europa League

Kyva: Street Football Championship Winner to receive UAH 1 mln

Ukrainian tennis player Yastremska wins first WTA title in her career

Last season was one of the best in Shakhtar's history – Akhmetov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD