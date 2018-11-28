Match of Europa League Vorskla-Arsenal relocated from Poltava to Kyiv due to martial law

The UEFA Europa League match between Poltava Vorskla and London Arsenal, which will take place on November 29, has been relocated from Poltava to Kyiv due to the martial law introduced in a number of regions of Ukraine.

"Today, the UEFA Emergency Committee has decided to transfer the match of the group stage of the UEFA Europa League Vorskla-Arsenal from the city of Poltava after imposing martial law in some regions of Ukraine," the UEFA press service informs.

The match will be held at the Olympic Stadium in Kyiv at 7:55 p.m. local time on Thursday, November 29.

"UEFA will monitor and evaluate the security situation in Ukraine in the coming days before making any decision on the possible transfer of other matches," the report says.